Sliding Rock Recreation Area to reopen this spring

PISGAH FOREST, NC (March 14, 2022) – Sliding Rock Recreation Area, one of the most visited tourist destinations on the Pisgah National Forest, will reopen on April 30, 2022.

The area has been closed since last August after Tropical Storm Fred caused historic flooding that damaged infrastructure and left debris in the Davidson River creating hazards for visitors.

The lower observation deck at Sliding Rock was damaged beyond repair and will not be rebuilt in time for the 2022 reopening; however, visitors will be able to walk down to the stream at that location and view the sliding action from the upper observation deck. Damage repair and improvements to the site will continue in the coming years.

“TS Fred was devastating for much of the Pisgah and our local community and there is still so much ongoing recovery work. We’re making good progress and it’s exciting to see the iconic Sliding Rock attraction reopen this year,” said Dave Casey, Pisgah District Ranger.

Sliding Rock is a 60-foot natural water slide that ends in an 8-foot-deep pool of water. Staffed and operated under permit by Adventure Pisgah, Sliding Rock has restrooms available seven days a week April 30-October 9, then weekends only October 15-30. Lifeguards are present everyday May 2-September 15.

Because Sliding Rock is extremely popular, visitors are advised to arrive early and avoid the peak hours of noon-4 pm. When the parking lot fills up, it is closed until spaces become available. Visitors can explore other nearby attractions such as the Cradle of Forestry, Looking Glass Falls, or Pink Beds. Sliding Rock may temporarily close due to heavy rainfall, lightning, or high-water levels.

For more information on fees and restrictions visit www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/nfsnc/recarea/?recid=48156 or adventurepisgah.com/sliding-rock. Follow @slidingrocknc on Instagram for area status updates.

