Significant Weather Event Expected for Caldwell County Saturday Through Sunday Night

LENOIR, NC (January 14, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services is asking all Caldwell County citizens to be prepared for heavy snow Saturday night through Sunday night.

First responders are making preparations for the storm and asking citizens to be advised of the following:

> Stay home and off the roads in a significant weather event. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, be prepared with warm clothes, gloves, boots and a cell phone. Travel with food and water and blanket in your car.

> Do not call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency. Do not call 911 for road conditions, weather forecasts, or to report power outages. During significant weather events, 911 Telecommunications Operators are busy with medical and safety emergencies and should not be taking other types of calls.

> Prepare for the potential of power outages. In the event of a power outage, contact your power company.

> Duke Energy 1-800-POWERON (769-3766), or text OUT to 57801

www.duke-energy.com/outages

> Blue Ridge Energy 1-800-448-2383

www.blueridgeenergy.com/resources/outage-information

> Granite Falls Electric 828-396-3131

> Rutherford Electric 1-800-228-9756 or 828-584-1410

> Have at least 72 hours of food and water for each member of the household. Be sure to have your medication, including any home medical needs, such as oxygen.

> Have cell phones fully charged and extra, fully charged batteries for cell phones, if possible.

> Stay Informed – stay tuned to your trusted media sources.

Further updates will be sent as more information is available and the weather forecast is more definite.

Caldwell County Power Outages

