SHP Encouraging Safe Travel During Memorial Holiday

RALEIGH, NC (May 21, 2020) — As the summer vacation season fast approaches, the State Highway Patrol is encouraging motorists to keep safety at the forefront throughout Memorial Day weekend. Increased travel could potentially be seen across the state as restrictions associated with COVID-19 continue to ease.

With this in mind, the SHP is placing emphasis on the reduction of vehicle collisions in hopes of reporting zero fatalities during the holiday time period. Troopers will be stationed along interstates and secondary roadways, monitoring violations of excessive speeding, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

To further the efforts of safe travel, the SHP has once again partnered with the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Law Enforcement Division in the annual On the Road/On the Water campaign. Officials from both organizations will work together to ensure violations such as driving while impaired are enforced both on the roadways and waterways.

“While we continue to focus on precautions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, our public safety mission relating to safe travel has not waivered,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Organizationally, ensuring motorists arrive to their intended destinations remains among our highest priorities.”

Motorists can assist in collision reduction by following these suggestions:

www.DriveNC.gov Plan ahead by selecting more than one route to destinations. Motorists can obtain up-to-date traffic conditions, road closures and detour information by visiting

Increase following distances. Motorists should maintain a minimum 3-4 second gap between vehicles.

Use provided seatbelts and child restraints.

Avoid driving while impaired by using a ride service or designating a sober driver.