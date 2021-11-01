Shooting incident in Lenoir (Updated)

Lenoir, NC (November 1, 2021 – 1:57pm – 2:30pm Update) — As a result of the apparent gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr. DOB 03/13/1997 was pronounced dead at 1:10 pm at Caldwell UNC Healthcare. Shantel Leighann Harper DOB 02/10/2000 was also pronounced dead at 1:36 pm at Caldwell UNC Healthcare. The infant child was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Lenoir Police Department Detectives are still on the scene and this investigation is still ongoing.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Lenoir, NC (November 1, 2021 – 1:57pm) — Detectives with the Lenoir Police Department are investigating to determine the circumstances involving a shooting incident which left three people injured.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at approximately 12:00 pm., patrol officers with the Lenoir Police Department were dispatched to a shooting call for service at a home in the 500 block of NW Willow Street.

Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and an infant child injured from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately requested Medic for assistance and rendered lifesaving first aid to the injured individuals.

The three injured were transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance.

Detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in the incident. The names of the victims will be released once appropriate family notification has been made.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the Lenoir Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (828)757-2104.