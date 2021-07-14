Shooting in Lenoir by Taylorsville man near the Caldwell County Court House

LENOIR, NC (July 2, 2021) — On July 12, 2021, at around 10:49 AM the Lenoir Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 216 North Main Street, Lenoir. Upon arriving on scene officers found the victim, Travis Lee Webb (35 yoa) of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Webb was initially transported to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte, NC, with life threatening injuries.

A suspect, Chad James Emke 48 (yoa), was taken into custody at the scene by Law Enforcement. Emke was transported to the Lenoir Police Department for questioning in reference to the shooting. He was then taken to the Magistrate’s office where he was charged with the above listed charges.

Early investigation into this incident reveals that the suspect Chad James Emke and the male juvenile occupied a vehicle in the roadway in front of 216 Main Street. At some point Travis Lee Webb approached Emke’s vehicle and a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation Emke drew a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb in the upper body twice. Caldwell County Bailiffs were able to take Emke into custody without incident. Initial Law Enforcement on scene began administering aid to the victim until medical responders arrived.

It was discovered that Emke had a scheduled court appearance at the Caldwell County Court house for custody related issues on this date. Both Emke and Webb were acquainted with one another, and this is believed to be an isolated incident. The male juvenile was not physically harmed during this incident.

At the time of this release the victim Travis Lee Webb was being treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact the Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 757- 2100.

Victim Information:

Victim #1

Travis Lee Webb

1211 SW Spainhour St. Apt. #1

Lenoir, NC 28645

DOB: 11-04-1985 (35 yoa)

Victim #2

Male Juvenile

Passenger of the Vehicle

10 yoa

Arrest Information:

Chad James Emke

712 Linneys Mt. Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DOB: 08-22-1972 (48 yoa)

Charges: ($500,000.00 secured bond)

1 ct. Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

1 ct. Child Endangerment