Shakespeare Monologue Competition – public invited – free

LENOIR, NC (February 20, 2020) — Twenty-seven high school students from Caldwell, Avery, Alexander, Watauga and Wilkes counties will compete for cash awards in the 8th Annual Shakespeare Monologue Competition, sponsored by the Caldwell Arts Council.

The public is invited to enjoy these competitive performances at the HUB Station Arts and Business Center Auditorium in Hudson, NC, on Saturday, March 7, starting at 1:30 p.m.

