Several City of Lenoir events canceled

LENOIR, NC (March 13, 2020) — In accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommendations, the following City events have been canceled:

Leprechaun Leap 5k/10k

West End Plan Community Workshop

Carolina Sweetheart 4 Miler

Lenoir Downtown Cruise In (April 4)

Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Bootlegger 100 Cycle Race

10th Annual NC Gravity Games & Street Fest

In addition to these events, the City is canceling all public events located on City of Lenoir property with 100 or more participants through May 1. This includes events sponsored by outside community partners. Staff will not schedule any new events on City property with groups of 100 or more people until further notice. Some of these events could possibly be rescheduled for later this year.