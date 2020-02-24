Seven Hickory Police Officers Sworn-In

HICKORY, NC (February 24, 2020) — On February 21, 2020, family and friends attended the formal swearing in of eight new officers to the Hickory Police Department.

Richard L. Bortnick, a native of Rutherford College, NC and graduate from Appalachian State University, was hired by Hickory Police Department as a first time law enforcement officer. Bortnick attended B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College.

Kelsy O. Hays is a graduate of Newton Conover High School and native of Newton, NC. Hays was hired by HPD and attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College.

Alex S. Leatherman, a native of Hickory, NC, and graduate of Appalachian State University. He attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College after being hired by Hickory Police Department.

Mason G. McGuire, completed B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College before being hired by HPD. McGuire is a native of Caldwell County, NC and graduate of Hibriten H.S.

Bryan M. Raynes, a graduate of Central Piedmont Community College, was hired by HPD and attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College. Raynes was previously employed as a Special Education High School teacher. Raynes is a native of Columbus, OH.

Hunter J. Thompson, a graduate of Bunker Hill H.S., completed B.L.E.T. at Catawba Valley Community College and was subsequently hired by HPD. Thompson is a native of Catawba County, NC.

Jacob D. Watson, who was previously employed by NCDPS Caldwell Correctional Facility, was hired by HPD and attended B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College. Watson is a graduate of Fred T. Foard H.S. and native of Catawba County, NC.

“I am excited that these new officers have accepted the call for a challenging, yet rewarding career. They have all shown that they will fit in well with our philosophy of community policing,” said Chief Thurman Whisnant.