Seniors in Caldwell County Empowered to Age Well During National Senior Center Month

LENOIR, NC (September 4, 2020) — Caldwell Senior Center delivers vital connections for older adults to age well.

Today’s senior centers are delivering vital connections during the pandemic. Senior centers are typically a vibrant, action-packed combination of health and wellness programs, social and recreational programs, and volunteering headquarters. Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, they have pivoted to provide online fitness, fun activities, support groups, as well as drive-by, pick-up, and telephone programs and services.

Now the senior center mission to engage older adults is more important than ever. During National Senior Center Month, Caldwell Senior Center is celebrating these shared experiences that deliver vital connections to aging well for older adults. From financial planning workshops to fitness and dance classes to technology classes, Caldwell Senior Center is a community nexus where seniors find friendship, meaning and purpose. To share the power of the connections, Caldwell Senior Center has planned special online events to celebrate Senior Center Month, including Zoom programs each Friday at 9:00 AM. Some of the topics include Learning about Your Public Library, disaster preparedness, and fall prevention. Zoom Yoga classes are also offered twice a week. Jigsaw puzzles and puzzle packets are available to be picked up Monday-Friday. They also are hosting a STEP-tember Fitness Challenge with members counting their steps each day to reach a senior center goal of 3,300,000 STEPS!

Betty Friedan said, “Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength.” “Our members are finding opportunity and strength everyday”, said April Austin, Director of Caldwell Senior Center. “They demand the opportunity to continue connecting during this pandemic. We serve them and this community the best we can with fun and engaging virtual programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help them stay healthy and independent.” This year’s national theme, Senior Centers: Delivering Vital Connections, emphasizes the tremendous potential that the senior centers deliver in their communities, including programming that empowers older adults to holistically age well and strengthen mind, body, spirit and community connections. Caldwell Senior Center also provides benefits counseling, health screenings, volunteer placement, information and assistance, and resources for caregivers. To learn more about Caldwell Senior Center, call 828-758-2883 or visit www.caldwellseniorcenter.org. The Caldwell Senior Center is located at 650-A Pennton Ave. SW, Lenoir.

Caldwell Senior Center is a United Way participating agency.

Senior Community Partners, caldwellseniors@gmail.com

650A Pennton Ave SW, Lenoir (828) 758-2883