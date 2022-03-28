Senior Planet programs arriving at Caldwell Senior Center

LENOIR, NC (March 25, 2022) – Caldwell Senior Center is launching a new program to help older adults in Caldwell County learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends. In partnership with Senior Planet, a national nonprofit which harnesses technology to change the way older Americans age, Caldwell Senior Center will be offering classes and workshops about technology, health and wellness, and socialization.

During COVID-19, older adults across the country are utilizing technology more than ever before. Through partnering with Senior Planet’s licensing program, Caldwell Senior Center will begin to offer Senior Planet’s proprietary curriculum this spring. To learn more or register for upcoming classes, call 828-758-2883 or visit www.caldwellseniorcenter.org.

Senior Planet, powered by OATS (Older Adults Technology Services), is a community of people 60 and older who are aging with attitude. Senior Planet’s free programs online and across the country help older adults build technology skills to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, advocate in their communities, and thrive in the digital world. Learn more at www.seniorplanet.org

Caldwell Senior Center is a local non-profit organization offering a variety of programs to those age 60 and better in Caldwell County. We are excited to announce this free, in-person, technology program. The series will include lectures, workshops, and multi-week courses on a multitude of tech topics. We will begin with a series of lectures and workshops on a variety of topics and progress into offering classes on Chromebooks. Workshops will allow users to work with their own device, but it will not be required. Devices will be provided for courses.

