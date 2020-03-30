Senator Thom Tillis Releases Information To Assist North Carolinians With Questions On Direct Checks, Small Business Assistance

CHARLOTTE, NC (March 30, 2020) — Today, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) posted resource guides on his website to assist North Carolina residents and small businesses who are seeking assistance during the coronavirus pandemic and are seeking additional information on the Phase III emergency relief and economic stabilization package he supported last week. This legislation will soon provide direct checks to many North Carolina families and offers additional assistance to small businesses.

North Carolina individuals can find information HERE, small businesses HERE, and frequently asked questions HERE.

Included in the bipartisan legislation are direct checks up to $1,200 for individuals with gross income up to $75,000 and married couples filing jointly are eligible for checks up to $2,400 with gross income up to $150,000, with an extra $500 for each child for hardworking North Carolinians. Phase III also includes $350 billion in federally guaranteed loans via the Paycheck Protection Program to provide eight weeks of cash-flow assistance to small businesses who maintain their payroll during this emergency.

Senator Tillis’ office also added a FAQ page based on some of the most frequently asked questions from North Carolinians about coronavirus (COVID-19) and what steps the federal government is taking to protect the physical and economic health of the nation.

“As we work to combat the coronavirus pandemic, I will continue to do whatever I can to ensure North Carolinians have information about the resources that are available to assist their family or their small business,” said Senator Tillis. “I’m proud we were able to pass bipartisan emergency relief that will provide direct checks to many hardworking North Carolinians and financial relief to small businesses. During these uncertain times, North Carolinians should know that my office stands ready to help anyone who needs assistance with the federal government and we will work to answer any question they might have or do our best to point them in the right direction.”

