Section of Lenoir greenway closed Tuesday morning

LENOIR, NC (September 27, 2021) — Public Works staff plan to close a section of the Lenoir Greenway tomorrow morning to make improvements.

Staff will close a section of greenway between the big and small loops in Lower Creek from approximately 8:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. See the map below for location.

Staff are installing ditching and drainage pipe in the area to prevent water from standing and covering the greenway in that section.

The City of Lenoir Greenway offers more than 9 miles of path and trails for outdoor activities including running, walking, cycling, and mountain biking. These trails include the main greenway, the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park, and the greenway on Morganton Boulevard. The Zacks Fork Bike Trail offers nearly 3 miles of off-road trail for mountain biking.

