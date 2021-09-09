Search Warrant Nets Narcotics Dealers

LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2021) — On September 8, 2021, a nuisance residence supplying Heroin and Fentanyl to the residents of Caldwell, Burke and Catawba counties was raided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and ICE Unit. The search warrant was executed at the residence located at 1030 Fence Street in Granite Falls. The suspects, Jarvis Ledon McCullough, age 40, Michael Joel Davis, age 24, Jessica Marie McMahon, age 35 and Mikaela Renee Hefner, age 19 were taken into custody without incident. Another individual, John Michael Gerst, age 31, who does not reside at the residence was also arrested.

Agents conducted a search of the home and vehicles on the property and located over 4 grams of Heroin and approximately $8,000 in US currency.

As a result, all four residents were charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin and one count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance and were incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond. McCullough is currently on probation from a prior narcotics conviction in 2020.

Gerst was charged with Possession of Heroin and Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance and was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

“People that are using Heroin and Fentanyl are overdosing in this county almost every day. These suppliers need to be held accountable for selling this poison”. – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

