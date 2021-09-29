Search Warrant Nets Methamphetamine Traffickers

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2021) — On September 28, 2021, a residence, used for selling Methamphetamine, received a visit by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office ICE Unit, when they executed a drug search warrant at 5005 Turner Road in Granite Falls. The suspects, Donald Shawn Bridges, age 46, and Dion Lamont Lowman, age 45, were taken into custody without incident. Agents conducted a search of the home and located approximately 163 grams of Methamphetamine, that has a street value of $24,450.

As a result, Bridges was charged with one count of Felonious Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession and one count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance and Lowman was charged with one count of Felonious Trafficking Methamphetamine by Possession. Lowman was also served four outstanding Orders for Arrest from Buncombe and Henderson Counties. If convicted, both subjects face mandatory prison time. Bridges was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond. Lowman was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $148,000 secured bond. They have a first appearance in District Court on September 29, 2021.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.

