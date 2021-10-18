Scout Breakfast Fundraiser

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 17, 2021) — Would you like to enjoy a delicious country breakfast while simultaneously supporting local scouts?

On Saturday, October 23, join Boy Scout Troop 263 of Granite Falls for a drive-thru breakfast from 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church!

Drive-thru participants will receive a hot breakfast plate with their choice of biscuits and gravy, three pancakes, or scrambled eggs with toast—as well as bacon, sausage, fruit, and hash browns. The cost is ten dollars per plate.

All proceeds will help Troop 263 scouts attend Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, which is Scouts BSA’s largest national high-adventure camp. At Philmont, scouts will participate in rugged backpacking and wilderness expeditions that will teach them the importance of teamwork, leadership and survival skills, and persistence in the face of challenges.

Troop 263 appreciates the outpouring of community support in helping our young people transform into Caldwell County’s future leaders.

Press Release courtesy of Andrea Reimers

