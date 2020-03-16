School district provides meals during closure

LENOIR, NC (March 16, 2020) — As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves rapidly so have the recommendations to slow the outbreak, and the Caldwell County Schools will continue to adhere to local, state and federal guidance to provide a safe and healthy school environment.

While North Carolina public schools – including the Caldwell County School System – is closed for two weeks from Mar. 16 – 30 as directed by Governor Roy Cooper, the school district will provide nutritional support to its students. The Child Nutrition Department has developed a plan to ensure that meals are distributed to students.

School district employees will prepare a meal package of five breakfast and lunch meal kits for individuals that will be distributed on Wednesday, Mar. 18 and Thursday, Mar. 19 from 11 am – 1 pm and 4 pm – 6 pm at four different sites across the county. The pick-up locations are Gamewell Elementary, Hudson Elementary, Valmead Elementary, and Granite Falls Elementary in the car rider parking areas. Meals will be hand-delivered to cars. Any youth or child 18 years or younger is eligible for a five-week supply of breakfast and lunch meals. The following week, the same distribution plan will be utilized; however, the days are Tuesday, Mar. 24 and Wednesday, Mar. 25. The child does not need to be present to receive the meal package.

Families with transportation challenges or other extenuating circumstances may contact their school’s administrative office to arrange for food delivery.

Parents are also encouraged to pick up their children’s personal items or medication that is securely stored at school if these items are critically needed during the school closure period. Items may be picked up during regular school hours on Tuesday, Mar. 17. Please exercise all state and federal guidelines for maintaining a healthy school environment.

The school system is working closely with its community and faith-based partners to provide additional resources and meals to families that may need assistance.