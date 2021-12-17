School Board adds three remote learning days

LENOIR, NC (December 17, 2021) — The Caldwell County Board of Education on Monday, December 13 unanimously approved to amend the school calendar and add three remote learning days in the spring semester.

The school days that are now remote learning days for students and staff are Wednesday, February 2; Tuesday, March 8; and Wednesday, March 30.

“The three remote learning days were added to provide an opportunity for our faculty and staff to engage in professional development activities during the semester with targeted days for training rather than scattered afternoons or other times,” said Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps.

At the elementary level, teachers will focus on staff development requirements by the state – Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) – that help them learn and apply scientific, research-supported methods to improve reading outcomes and prevent reading difficulties in students across all grades. Middle and high schools will provide opportunities applicable to current curricular and classroom best practices.

“The Board of Education is aware of the high demands on educators and is seeking to provide some relief in these tasks. The value of professional development is obvious and this is an attempt to provide time for educators to balance the many demands placed upon them,” Phipps said.

Staff will report to school on the remote learning days, but students are not involved in any face-to-face learning or classroom instruction via Zoom or other remote platforms. Prior to these days, student assignments will be given to complete at home.

The three remote learning days count toward required student days in the school calendar.

