Sawmills Fire & Rescue hires first fulltime Chief

SAWMILLS, NC (December 17, 2020) — Since Sawmills Fire & Rescue was founded and incorporated in 1958, the department has been served by 10 volunteer fire chiefs—including the current volunteer chief, Kyle Clontz. For 62 years these leaders have partnered with the department board of directors to provide vision and leadership for the department members and community. 2021 will start a new era for Sawmills Fire & Rescue. Due to the demands placed on modern day fire-rescue agencies and their leaders, the Sawmills Fire & Rescue Board of Directors will hire a fulltime chief for the department. Wes Lail will become the department’s first fulltime chief.

During his emergency service career of 30+ years, Chief Lail has served as a fire chief for 3 other departments across the state as well as a director of emergency services for another county in the state. He has worked as a regional fire-rescue certification specialist for the NC Office of State Fire Marshal and served as the first fire, rescue, and EMS coordinator for Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute. Currently, he is the Director of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management programs for Catawba Valley Community College. Chief Lail will begin his service for the department and community mid-January of 2021.

Press release provided by Christy Bumgarner