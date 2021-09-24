Save the dates for ACA Individual Health Annual Enrollment for 2022!

LENOIR, NC (September 24, 2021) — The Annual Enrollment (AEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans will be back soon. NEW this year it will run from November 1st 2021 through January 15th 2022. During this time, you can enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan. If you happen to be losing coverage, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period as well.

There are many things to consider during the ACA Annual Enrollment. Some of the things you want to keep in mind are updating your projected household annual income, change of address or phone number or household size updates, or if you need to make any coverage change. When the Annual Enrollment for ACA is over, you generally cannot enroll again until the next time it comes around for 2023 unless you quality for a Special Enrollment period (SEP). You can, however, make any necessary updates to your Marketplace application during the year.

We are making appointments now for the upcoming AEP so get in touch with us today! You want to get a coverage that works best for you with doctors and hospitals who accept your plan. Any new enrollments and/or plan changes and updates must be in by January 15th, 2022, so don’t wait, make your appointment today.

~Bush and Associates is in the 2021 ACA Circle of Champions. They have offered local area insurance products for over 40 years and specialize in ACA Individual Health, Short-Term Health and Medicare Supplements (aka Medigap), Other Medicare Products, Vision, Dental and more. Get in touch with them today for a free, no obligation, quote. They offer contact free quotes by Phone, Mail, Email, Online, Fax or Curbside. If you need an in-office appointment, a mask is required.

BUSH AND ASSOCIATES: Call (828) 754-2601, email quotes@bushandassociates.net or Text 828-493-5821 Visit them online at: www.mynchealthplan.com.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!