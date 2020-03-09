Save The Date:  Bark in the Park

LENOIR, NC (March 6, 2020) — Caldwell Humane Society will host the 16th annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, April 4th at Redwood Park in Hudson. Bark in the Park starts at 12 noon. Rain location is the Caldwell County Fairgrounds.

New this year is a Costume Contest with No Entry Fee – the winner leads the Dog Parade! There will also be Concessions of homemade baked goods, snacks and drinks. Plus, the ever-popular Pet Games will be on hand. Join in the fun with your pet with the Frosty Paws eating contest, Most All-American Mixed Breed Dog, Best Trick, Dog & Owner look-alike and more. And check out the deals at the Silent Auction with Gift Certificates, themed baskets and pet items.

Caldwell Humane Society, an all-volunteer group that provides low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinics to reduce pet overpopulation in Caldwell County holds Bark in the Park as its annual fundraiser. All funds raised will be used to provide low cost Spay/Neuter Clinics as well as educational programs in local schools and community.

To learn more, please visit www.caldwellhumane.org, email caldwell4pets@gmail.com or call (828) 499-0289.

Caldwell Humane Society, Inc. is a public charity under IRS Code Section 501(c)(3).

~Laura Sedlacek is a volunteer with CHS.