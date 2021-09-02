Saturday Service Hours Temporarily Suspended at 16 Driver License Offices Due To The Spread Of The COVID-19 Delta Variant

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (September 1, 2021) — Starting Saturday, September 4, 2021, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will temporarily suspend its Saturday services at the 16 driver license offices where services were available, to better protect customers and staff from the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Temporarily suspending Saturday hours will reduce potential COVID exposures, as examiners who work on Saturdays typically travel from several offices to work together in one office.

Saturday service hours from 8 a.m.-noon will be suspended at the following driver license offices:

• Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

• Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

• Charlotte, 201-H W. Arrowood Rd.

• Durham, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119

• Fayetteville, 831 Elm St.

• Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

• Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

• Greenville, 4651 North Creek Dr.

• Hendersonville, 125 Baystone Dr.

• Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

• Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

• Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

• Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

• Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101

• Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104

• Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Saturday extended hours will be suspended until NCDMV determines it is safer to resume Saturday service. Saturday hours are for walk-in customers only.

Saturday hours were originally suspended in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic. Saturday services resumed in May 2021.

Tips if heading to a NCDMV office

Anyone considering a visit to the NCDMV should check to determine if they can complete their business online.

NCDMV already offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.

NCDMV encourages online appointment scheduling for weekday visits to driver license offices. However, walk-in customers are welcome. People can make an online appointment 90 days in advance.