Sattler® Outdura® Promotes Sanders and Weiss; Adds Key Members to Team

HUDSON, NC (March 1, 2022) – To continue to provide their clients with award-winning service and to handle the increased volume in production and sales, Sattler Outdura, a division of The Sattler Group, Austria, has promoted Klaudia Sanders to CFO and Steve Weiss to Director of Sales Awning and Marine. Both positions report to Ulrich Tombuelt, Sattler Outdura CEO.

“Klaudia and Steve have been important members of our team,” commented Tombuelt. “Their stellar work along with agile and progressive leadership has added to the significant growth and change in Sattler Outdura. Our company and our customers will greatly benefit by having them in these new roles.”

Sanders will manage investments and financial strategy as well as directing the HR Department in branding Sattler Outdura as a high-value employer that fosters and develops talent in an all-inclusive workforce. Before this promotion Sanders was the director of finance for Sattler Outdura. Prior to that, she was the vice president of finance and administration for Benz Incorporated.

As the new Director of Sales Awning and Marine, Weiss is tasked with bringing the Awning and Marine division to new heights of success and recognition in the hospitality, contract, architectural and boating industries. He will oversee four regional sales managers along with the inside sales professionals. Weiss, who was previously the sales manager for Awning and Marine, has 35 years of experience in the industry with over 20 years at Sattler. He was with Sattler when they launched the Sattler U.S. operations 16 years ago.

“Three principal positions, requiring deep experience and excellence, have been filled by new faces joining Sattler Outdura,” Tombuelt noted.

Leading the customer service team is Melissa Miller. She assumes the role as the Customer Service Manager, reporting to Tombuelt. Miller has spent 23 years in furniture manufacturing with more than 17 years working as customer service and claims manager for Fairfield Chair Company. “Melissa is a highly-regarded professional and leader in her field. We are confident our clients will receive exceptional service and support from Melissa and the entire customer service staff,” says Tombuelt.

Appointed to Director of Operations, reporting to Tombuelt, is Nat Powell. “Nat’s previous experience in textiles and airbag management are a great asset as he monitors our finished goods inventory to ensure that optimum levels are maintained and as he schedules all industrial fabric production from warping through the loom state,” Tombuelt continued. “He will also work closely with the fabric designers, sales and customer service to forecast and schedule the weaving of customer’s special orders.”

Michael Tollison is the new Inside Sales Specialist reporting to Weiss. He is charged with building and managing sales to a broad scope of existing and new customers in the outdoor and indoor textile markets. “Mike’s sales and operations experience in the manufacturing industry over the past 12 years will prove to be very beneficial as he maintains and develops business relations with customers, expands the sale of our products and services, and serves as a key internal support person for the outside sales team, customer service, marketing, product management and production staff,” Weiss added.

About Outdura

Sattler AG, headquartered in Graz Austria, is a fifth generation, family-owned company with 145 years of history in the solution-dyed acrylic fabric market. They specialize in manufacturing and marketing fabrics for awning, marine, transportation, and industrial applications throughout the world. Outdura is headquartered in Hudson, N.C. with manufacturing, sales & marketing, corporate services, and distribution / logistics all based in Hudson. For more information, please visit Outdura and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

A The Media Matters, Inc./Outdura Press Release

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

