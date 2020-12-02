Sale of Holiday Cards benefits the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center

CONOVER, NC (December 1, 2020) — The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center is excited to offer a solution to for holiday gift buying – and a way to support the children of Catawba County who need it the most. The CAPC is selling Holiday Cards that can be used to honor or remember someone who is or was special in the lives of children. These make wonderful teacher gifts – and would be a great way to give a gift that keeps on giving.

CAPC Holiday Cards can be purchased in three ways.

www.catawbacountycapc.org Using PayPal through the websiteto make a donation. Just put a note in the memo line with instructions, and a card will be sent to the recipients for you. Mailing in a check along with a list of recipients, and the CAPC will send the cards for you per your instructions. Calling 828-465-9296 to arrange to come by to pick up the cards if the donor would like to personally mail or deliver the cards.

The suggested minimum donation per card is $5.00.

All proceeds from the sale of Holiday Cards go to support the ongoing work of the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center.

The CAPC advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma. For additional information about how you can learn to prevent and respond to suspected child abuse, go to the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County at www.catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.

A Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County Release