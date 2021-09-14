Sails Original Music Series presents special Saturday concert with Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues

HICKORY, NC (September 14, 2021) — In conjunction with Festival in the Park on Saturday, September 18, the City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will present a special concert featuring nationally-renowned bluesman Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’ Blues.

Now famous for his use of rhythm and slide guitars made from old gas cans, Mac Arnold is a 2017 inductee to the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame. Highlights of his musical career include performing with famous musicians like James Brown, Muddy Waters, Otis Redding, and B.B. King, as well as producing “Soul Train” and playing bass on the “Sanford & Son” television show.

After moving back to his home state of South Carolina to be an organic farmer, Arnold formed his own band to continue serving up world-class blues music. The band consists of Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals; Max Hightower on keyboards, harmonica, guitar, bass, and vocals; Zaire “Dizzy Dizzy” Scott on drums and vocals; and Mac Arnold on vocals, bass, and gas can guitars.

“Mac has it all. Charisma, groove, great songs, and an easy connection to the audience. You know you are in the presence of a real entertainer. And that smile! Get ready for fun. I can’t wait,” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Taft Broome Park (115 7th Avenue SW in Hickory) on the Samuel Davis Multipurposed Field, which is located across the street from Brown Penn Recreation Center. Bleachers will be available for seating and audience members may also bring lawn chairs or blankets for the field. Bam’s Sandwich Bistro and Olde Hickory Brewery will be on-site to sell food and beverages.

The Sails Original Music Series is able to bring excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. The presenting sponsor of the 2021 series is Frye Regional Medical Center. Additional sponsors include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

