Sails Original Music Series features Dave Eggar Circus

HICKORY, NC (September 7, 2021) — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series will feature extreme cellist and musical chameleon Dave Eggar, along with a talented ensemble of performers dubbed “Dave Eggar Circus,” this Friday, September 10, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Hickory.

Eggar, a graduate of Harvard University and the Julliard School’s Doctoral Program, is a critically acclaimed composer and musician who impeccably plays various genres, from Pop, Rock, and R&B, to Jazz, World, and Classical.

Eggar has recorded and performed with artists like Evanescence, The Who, Josh Groban, Coldplay, Beyonce, Pearl Jam, Fall Out Boy, Bon Jovi, and numerous others. He has performed worldwide as a solo cellist and pianist, but will be accompanied by Guerra Grooves, plus Parker Hall of Riverdance, for the Sails show.

“‘Step right up, step right up!’ and the show begins when Dave Eggar steps onto the stage like a ring master at the circus brandishing his cello and parading the musical equivalent of lions, elephants, and trapeze artists to the stage. And we watch like little kids as he directs this musical circus,” says Bob Sinclair, Event Coordinator for the Sails Original Music Series. “We never know what magical moments await us when Dave brings the circus to town, but it is not to be missed!”

The Sails Original Music Series is able to bring excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors. The presenting sponsor of the 2021 series is Frye Regional Medical Center. Additional sponsors include Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and upcoming bands, please visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.