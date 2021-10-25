Sails Original Music Series concludes with The Get Right Band

HICKORY, NC (October 25, 2021) — The City of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series, presented by Frye Regional Medical Center, will close out the season with The Get Right Band on Friday, October 29, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Hickory.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville, North Carolina that is focused on following their muses to honest self-expression, to whatever excites them and pushes them into unexplored territory. The Get Right Band proudly carries the torch for a long line of genre-bending power trios from Cream to The Jimi Hendrix Experience to The Police to Violent Femmes to Primus to Green Day to Nirvana to Sublime. The group’s rawness and maneuverability make for a powerful music experience.

The band is built on the musical brotherhood that guitarist/vocalist Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry formed playing music together since middle school. Durocher, who is a trained composer and has been commissioned to write for symphonies and chamber groups, has guitar chops that can soothe or rage and a charismatic swagger as a frontman and a singer. With the addition of Jian-Claude Mears, a drummer with “precision, passion, and an inescapable momentum” according to Live For Live Music, the group’s sound has become an unstoppable force. The Get Right Band has been wowing audiences around the country and the Caribbean since their inception in 2011 with an unparalleled live show and a relentless tour schedule.

The Get Right Band’s career highlights include shows with Everclear, Rusted Root, Dr. Dog, Smash Mouth, Ozomatli, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Victor Wooten; appearances on NPR’s World Cafe and Nashville’s Music City Roots television show; and performances at major festivals and venues including FloydFest, StrangeCreek, Riverbend Fest, The Orange Peel, Brooklyn Bowl, and The Hamilton.

“Combining super-catchy songwriting, superb musicianship, and fearless improvisation, this band will get you out of your chairs and have you shaking everything you’ve got,” says Sails Music Coordinator Bob Sinclair. “From funk to rock n’ roll to reggae, you best be ready for fun!”

The Sails Original Music Series is able to bring excellent musical entertainment from all over the United States with the help of numerous sponsors, including Bob Sinclair Music, Larry’s Music & Sound, Pfahlert Creative Labs, Olde Hickory Brewery, and Crowne Plaza.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.

For more information about the Sails Original Music Series and next year’s lineup, please continue to visit www.HickoryNC.gov/SailsMusic and follow the Sails Original Music Series Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SailsMusic.

