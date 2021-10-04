Safe Harbor’s High Country Recovery Center for Women ribbon cutting event!

BOONE, NC (October 4, 2021) — On Thursday, September 30th, Safe Harbor officially announced the expansion of their new location at 890 West King Street in Boone, NC with a special ribbon cutting event. Despite restrictions due to increasing covid numbers, the event was well attended in person as well as online by Safe Harbor’s Hickory staff, volunteers, Board Members, various members of the Boone Chamber of Commerce as well as a guest appearance from Ms. Stephanie Blair, Constituent Advocate and Regional Representative for the office of North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

This ribbon cutting event commemorates the official opening and expansion of Safe Harbor’s new location in Boone, NC which was announced on August 9th, 2021. The Recovery Center for Women will provide certified Recovery Coaches and trained Recovery Advocates who will come alongside women that are seeking recovery options. Women that visit the center will be assessed and an advocate will be assigned to determine the best recovery plan for each participant.

Because of the generosity of Safe Harbor supporters all services are free. Women seeking to deepen their roots in the recovery journey have the option of referral to Safe Harbor’s Whole Woman Residential Program in Hickory.

To learn more about Safe Harbor’s services, or request speaking engagements, contact Executive Director, Vicki Murray @ 828-326-7233 or visit www. safeharbornc.org.

Safe Harbor is a faith based, 501c3, whose mission is to provide a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery. This is done through a one-year residential program for women and a transitional housing program for women and children located in Hickory, NC; and recovery coaching through the High Country Recovery Center located in Boone. Safe Harbor also operates a community day center for women and children experiencing homelessness at the Hickory location.

