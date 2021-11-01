Robins Nest Victory Classic Golf Tournament recently held

LENOIR, NC (November 1, 2021) — The annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament was held on Friday, October 22nd, at Cedar Rock Country Club.

Pictured below left to right is the wining team of Mark Mayberry, Pam Mayberry, Daniel Cook, and Lennie Younce.

Finishing in second place was the team of Charlie Hamby, Mike Enloe, Colton Tucker, and Jonathan Craven.

Twenty-five teams participated.

Earl Presnell made a hole-in-one on the 4th hole at Cedar Rock Country Club on October 22nd while playing in the Robin’s Nest Victory Classic Golf Tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament benefited Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center where services are coordinated for child victims of severe physical or sexual abuse.

Information and photographs courtesy of Patricia Church

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!