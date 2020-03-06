Robin’s Nest “Swing into Spring” Tickets On Sale

LENOIR, NC (February 25, 2020) — Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center of Caldwell County invites you to “Swing into Spring Featuring Dancing with Caldwell Stars” at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir on Saturday, April 4th, from 6:30-11:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and include the dinner buffet, DJ Dennis with Sandstorm, and the Caldwell Stars who are dancing for donations. Attendees may also participate in Eggstravaganza and a raffle for a vacation trip for 2. Please visit robinsnestcac.org to vote for your favorite Caldwell Stars and to purchase tickets or call 828-754-6262 for more information. Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.