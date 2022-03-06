Robin’s Nest Swing Into Spring Featuring Ranger Tucker and The NeverB’s

LENOIR, NC (March 2, 2022) – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center of Caldwell County invites you to SWING INTO SPRING featuring the musical talents of Ranger Tucker and The NeverB’s. This dinner dance will be held at 6:30 pm on Saturday, April 9th, at Cedar Rock Country Club.

Tickets are $60 per person. Visit www.robinsnestcac.org to purchase tickets. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at $20 each or 6 for $100. The winner will choose from 1 of 4 trip options: fly to Lake Tahoe, Key West, or your choice of a Fairmont Resort. Driving to Savannah is also an option. To purchase trip raffle tickets or for more information, contact any Robin’s Nest Board of Directors member or call 828-754-6262.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest CAC, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.

Information courtesy of Patricia Church

