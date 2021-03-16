Robin’s Nest Swing into Spring Featuring Dancing with Caldwell Stars

LENOIR, NC (March 16, 2021) — Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center of Caldwell County invites you to “Swing into Spring Featuring Dancing with Caldwell Stars”. This Watch Party will be held at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir on Saturday, April 17th, from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each and include dinner. E-mail rgrout@charter.net or call/text 828-310-5271 to make reservations. Seating is limited due to COVID protocol. The Caldwell Stars who are dancing for donations will be featured via video. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The winner will choose from 1 of 4 trip options.

Please visit robinsnestcac.org to vote for your favorite Caldwell Stars dancers. For a $10 donation, you can also view the April 17th event online. To purchase trip raffle tickets or for more information, call 828-754-6262.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.

A Robin’s Nest Press Release