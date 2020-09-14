Robin’s Nest Golf Tournament

LENOIR, NC (September 13, 2020) — The Victory Classic Golf Tournament will be held at Cedar Rock Country Club on Friday, October 23rd. The $55 registration fee per golfer includes lunch at noon and 1 mulligan. Tee time is 1:00 pm.

There will also be a raffle with the winner choosing from 1 of 3 trips. Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. Only 400 tickets be sold.

Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center, a 501c3 corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.

For more info, call (828) 754-6262, visit www.robinsnestcac.org or check out our Facebook page.

Information provided by Patricia Church