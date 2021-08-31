Robin’s Nest Golf Tournament

LENOIR, NC (August 31, 2021) — The Victory Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, October 22nd at Cedar Rock Country Club. The $55 registration fee per golfer includes lunch at noon and one mulligan. The shotgun start is at 1:00 p.m. There will be a trip raffle with the winner choosing from 1 of 4 trips. Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. Only 400 tickets will be sold. Hole sponsorships are also available. Proceeds benefit Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center, a 501(c)(3) corporation that coordinates resources to serve child victims of sexual or severe physical abuse. For more info, call 828-754-6262, visit www.robinsnestcac.org, or view the Facebook page.

Press Release courtesy of Patricia Church