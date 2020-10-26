Robins Nest Annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament Results

LENOIR, NC (October 25, 2020) — The annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center of Lenoir was held at Cedar Rock Country Club on Friday, October 23rd.

Out of the 100 players who participated, the team of Colton Tucker, Charlie Hamby, Mike Jenkins, & Johnathan Craven finished first with a score of 55.

Finishing second with a score of 56 was the team of Andy Puhl, Ryan Cooper, Scott Schreiber, and Zac Philyaw.

Third place went to Bob Floyd, Jim Hart, Jeremy Boggs, and Jordan Sain with a score of 57.

The closest to the pins on the par 3 holes were Scott Schreiber, Bob Floyd, Jeff Looper, and Jeremy Boggs. Colton Tucker had the longest drive and John Robert Boyd made the longest putt.

Info and photo courtesy of Patricia Church – VCGT Co-Chair