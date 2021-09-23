LENOIR, NC (September 23, 2021) — In an emergency called School Board meeting held this morning, the Board of Education approved a recommendation from Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps to place Rob Bliss as principal at South Caldwell High School effective Monday, September 27, 2021. Bliss replaces Phillip Little.

“Phillip Little will take on another position in the school system,” said Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps. “We want to thank him for his work and his continued service.”

Rob Bliss returns to South Caldwell High School after serving as interim principal from October 2019 through June 30, 2020, a position he accepted that brought him out of retirement. Previously, Bliss served five years as principal at Maiden High School in Catawba County, in addition to being an assistant principal, coach, and teacher in his educational career. Upon completion of his interim position at South Caldwell, he reentered the classroom as a history teacher and head boys’ varsity basketball coach at Bandys High School. Bliss returns to South Caldwell High School on an administrative contract that expires June 30, 2024.

Little began his employment at South Caldwell on July 1, 2020 and previously, he served as principal at Avery County High School. His duties and responsibilities in the Caldwell County Schools will be redefined and announced later.

