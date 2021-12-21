Rich Takes Oath of Office

LENOIR, NC (December 21, 2021) — On Monday, the Honorable Wayne Rash administered the Oath of Office to the new Clerk to the Board of Commissioners Abigail Rich.

“I was drawn to the clerk position because of the opportunity that the role provides for me to serve the community where I was raised,” said Rich.

A native of Caldwell County, Rich has worked as a middle school educator for Caldwell County Schools since 2017.

Rich is a graduate of South Caldwell, and she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Appalachian State University. She hopes to begin a master’s degree program at Gardner-Webb next fall.

She has been married to her husband, Zach, for five years. Together they have 2-year old twins, McKinleigh and Garrison.

