Ribbon cutting for new Zahra Baker Message Center at Kiwanis Park

HICKORY, NC (October 14, 2021) — The City of Hickory will honor Invisible Disabilities Week and celebrate the installation of a new message center at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, the City of Hickory partnered with the Catawba County Partnership for Children to submit a grant application to fund a message center dedicated to sharing information for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. In April 2021, Catawba Collaborative awarded a $2,000 grant for the project.

The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground and Treehouse provide amenities that are accommodating to individuals with disabilities, including wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides, multiple ground-level activities, educational and sensory elements, and inclusive play products.

“The Catawba County Partnership for Children wants to make sure that all families have access to resources they need, and this kiosk at the beautiful Zahra Baker Playground is one more way we inform the community about all of the services that are available for children and adults. We’re really proud to be collaborating with the City of Hickory on this initiative and appreciate their ongoing efforts to make our community stronger, starting with our youngest,” said Kim Holden, executive director of the Catawba County Partnership for Children.

The new message center is part of a larger City initiative known as the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities, which examines existing offerings, identifies gaps in service, and aims to increase the quality of life for citizens by using innovation, best practices, and collaborative partnerships.

Over the last several months, the phased project has included community surveys and focus group research as part of the study.

“Once completed, the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities will help guide City leaders on how to best serve individuals with disabilities with distinction via parks, facilities, libraries, non-clinical services, events, and recreation programs that fit the demography of the region, both now and into the future,” said City Manager Warren Wood.

“The City appreciates the collaborative partnership with the Catawba County Partnership for Children and the resulting grant funding to establish a comprehensive message center to communicate resources and opportunities available in the region,” added Wood.

Kiwanis Park is located at 805 Sixth Street SE in Hickory. For more information about Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park, please visit www.hickorync.gov/kiwanis-park.

