Ribbon cutting ceremony at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground in honor Invisible Disabilities Week

HICKORY, NC (October 21, 2021) — The City of Hickory and Catawba County Partnership for Children held a ribbon cutting ceremony to honor Invisible Disabilities Week and celebrate the installation of a new message center at Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground at Kiwanis Park.

The City of Hickory and Catawba County Partnership for Children were awarded a grant from the Catawba Collaborative earlier this year to fund the message center.

The Zahra Baker Message Center is dedicated to sharing information for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers, and is part of a larger City initiative known as the Community Enhancement Project for Individuals with Disabilities.

The Zahra Baker All Children’s Playground and Treehouse provide amenities that are accommodating to individuals with disabilities, including wheelchair-accessible ramps and rides, multiple ground-level activities, educational and sensory elements, and inclusive play products.

The next time you’re at Kiwanis Park, be sure to check out the new message center for information about the specialized play equipment, as well as local resources and opportunities available for individuals with disabilities.

