Rhodhiss man charged in shooting incident

RHODHISS, NC (October 28, 2021) — On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 4:12 pm Deputies with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at 201 Magnolia Street in Rhodhiss. Marcus Allen Rudisill, the resident of 201 Magnolia Street, reported that he was involved in an altercation with Toby Alan Horne, age 52 and he was shot in the leg with a small caliber rifle. He indicated that after the altercation Toby Horne returned armed to his residence location at 218 Walnut Avenue in Rhodhiss. Marcus Rudisill was treated by EMS on the scene and did not require further treatment for the gunshot wound.

Upon the arrival of Deputies at 218 Walnut Avenue Toby Alan Horne began firing multiple rounds from inside of the residence toward the direction of Law Enforcement and nearby houses. One of the rounds fired struck 201 Magnolia Street which was occupied at the time. Deputies surrounded the location and contact was made with Toby Alan Horne by phone. During conversations with Horne he made multiple threats to kill any Law Enforcement officer that entered his house.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was deployed to the residence and attempted to negotiate his surrender. When negotiations failed less than lethal chemical munitions were deployed into the residence and Toby Alan Horne was taken in to custody without injury. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Granite Falls Police Department during this incident.

This case remains open and additional charges are expected.

Toby Alan Horne, age 52 of 218 Walnut Avenue in Rhodhiss has been charged with:

Discharging a Firearm into an occupied Dwelling, Damage to Property, and Resisting a Public Officer, He is being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court in Lenoir on 10/28/2021.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!