Residential Structure Fire Claims Life

LENOIR, NC (January 6, 2019) — A resident was killed in a Sunday morning fire at 3905 Orlando’s Way, Lenoir, NC – in the Cajah’s Mountain Community of Caldwell County. The initial 9-1-1 call was received at 09:40, and North Catawba Fire & Rescue arrived to find the residence involved in fire. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, and were faced with heavy smoke, heat and fire conditions. While gaining access to the bulk of the fire, crews simultaneously completed the primary search, finding one victim, Frankie Prestwood – 29 years of age, a resident of the above noted address – deceased in his bedroom.

Two other occupants self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home, and each were unharmed by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents. One (1) firefighter was treated for burns sustained in the fire, however did not require transport to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fire, with the Medical Examiner assisting with the cause of death investigation. The origin of the fire was identified in the bedroom where the victim was located, and an ongoing joint investigation of the agencies involved will provide further information as to the cause and circumstances surrounding the fatal fire.

Agencies responding to the initial call for service: North Catawba Fire & Rescue, Sawmills Fire & Rescue, Caldwell County EMS, Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Caldwell County Emergency Services reminds residents to:

* Install smoke detectors on every floor and in every bedroom.

* Test your smoke detectors every month by the pressing the “test” button.

* Ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.