Report the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances

LENOIR, NC (February 15, 2020) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit
828-757-1178

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division
828-757-2145

Hudson Police Department
828-728-5021

Granite Falls Police Department
828-396-3358

Caldwell County Crimestoppers
828-758-8300

