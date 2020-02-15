Report the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances
LENOIR, NC (February 15, 2020) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit
828-757-1178
Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division
828-757-2145
Hudson Police Department
828-728-5021
Granite Falls Police Department
828-396-3358
Caldwell County Crimestoppers
828-758-8300