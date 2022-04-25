Repeat Presentation of “Two On The Emmaus Road” at Clover Baptist Church

GRANITE FALLS, NC (April 24, 2022) – The drama “Two On The Emmaus Road” which was presented Easter weekend at Clover Baptist Church will be presented again on Friday evening, May 13 at 7 pm. Unfortunately, a number of people were turned away the other weekend as we reached our seating capacity. The May 13th presentation will be for the drama only and extra seating is now being made available. The drama approaches the message of Easter and our Lord’s resurrection through the testimony of Cleophas and the ‘other disciple’ as they walked on the Emmaus Road heading home from Jerusalem. Combined with heart-stirring music the presentation gives a deeper understanding and a greater appreciation for the gift of salvation. All seating is free and no reservations are necessary. Everyone is welcome to share in this experience! Attached are some photos of our drama.

Clover Baptist Church is located at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls just one mile off of Hwy 321 between Hickory and Lenoir. For additional information please call the church office at 828.396.2417 between the hours of 8:30 am and 2:30 pm Monday thru Thursday or visit the church website at www.cloverbaptistchurch.com.

