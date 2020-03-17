Relay for Life of Caldwell County Statement

LENOIR, NC (March 16, 2020) — These are unprecedented times for everyone, but the American Cancer Society’s premier focus and priority remains our cancer patients and volunteers. Due to the Center for Disease Control’s recent announcement recommending the cancellation of all events with 50 + people for the next eight weeks, Relay For Life has been postponed until the fall. Our Survivor Dinner will also be delayed. Additionally, the current fundraising challenge will be pushed back until April in an effort to take care of their families. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. Look for more information to come and please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for the American Cancer Society’s recent comments on COVID-19

Sincerely,

Lee Bogle

828.228.5807

Lee.Bogle@cancer.org

www.relayforlife.org/caldwellcounty