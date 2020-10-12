Reece Family Matriarch Memorial

LENOIR, NC (October 12, 2020) — The family of Linda Huffman Reece gathered outside Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care’s Forlines Patient Care Unit in Hudson to see the newly completed water feature donated in her memory.

The beautiful water feature was created and installed by Deeply Rooted Landscapes, a full service landscaping company serving western NC, and includes a plaque with the following inscription:

In loving memory of Linda Huffman Reece

“For I know the plans I have for you”–this is the Lord’s declaration–“plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” —Jeremiah 29:11

“She was such a blessing and inspiration to us, and we hope this water feature will be that to others,” says son Jonathan Reece.

Caldwell Hospice—the only community-owned, not-for-profit hospice and palliative medicine provider in Caldwell County—cares for all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Thanks to the generosity of the community, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.6 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement during 2019-20.

To learn more visit www.caldwellhospice.org or call 828.754.0101.