Ready, Set, Kindergarten!

LENOIR, NC (February 5, 2021) — The school district invites all children who will turn 5 years old on or before August 31, 2021 to register for kindergarten!

The registration process is online at caldwellschools.com. Parents are encouraged to enroll their rising kinders early to accept a seat in the school of their choice. If parents would like to transfer from their enrollment district to another elementary school, the transfer request window is open until Feb. 28, 2021.

To register online for kindergarten there are three basic steps:

caldwellschools.com Go toand click on enrollment. Create an account and enroll. Twenty-four hours later, log back into the account and select your child’s seat.

Other required forms and documents may be loaded into the student’s account prior to school starting.

In preparation for that first day of school, each elementary school will hold a Kindergarten Screening day for students to become more acquainted with kindergarten teachers, the school environment, and to complete a simple assessment. Below are the dates for Kindergarten Screening:

School Date Time Baton March 12 8:30 to 3:00 Collettsville March 12 8:30 to 2:30 Davenport March 12 8:30 to 2:00 Dudley Shoals March 31 8:00 to 4:00 Gamewell March 12 8:00 to 3:30 Granite Falls March 12 8:00 until Happy Valley March 12 8:30 to 2:00 Hudson March 12 8:15 – 3:45 Kings Creek March 12 8:00 to 3:00 Lower Creek March 24 8:30 to 2:00 Sawmills March 12 8:00 to 2:00 Valmead March 12 8:30 to 3:00 Whitnel March 12 8:00 to 4:00

Any make-up appointments will be held at the school site.