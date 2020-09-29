Rabies Vaccination Clinic to Be Held

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2020) — Caldwell County Animal Control will host a Rabies Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, October 24, from 1-4 p.m. at the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building (2345 Morganton Boulevard, Lenoir.). At this drive-thru clinic, pet owners are asked to wear a mask and to stay in their cars.

The annual clinic gives pet owners the opportunity to get their pets vaccinated at a reduced rate. Rabies vaccinations for dogs or cats are $7 per animal. Veterinarians will only accept cash. Checks and credit cards will not be accepted.

North Carolina Health Law 130A – 185 requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies before four months of age. The vaccination protects pets from the rabies virus. If an unvaccinated pet encounters a rabid animal, they will either be quarantined for up to six months or euthanized. Keeping pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date protects community, family, and pets from this deadly virus.

If people or pets encounter a wild animal, notify the Animal Control as soon as possible along with your doctor or veterinarian. If pets encounter a wild animal, do not touch, or handle the animal without gloves until contact is made with Animal Control.

For more information, call Animal Control at 828-757-8625.