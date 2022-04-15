Pursuit leads to Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 15, 2022) – Sheriff Alan C. Jones announced on April 14, 2022, Patrol Deputies, Criminal Detectives and Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on a large-scale methamphetamine trafficker.

Jeremy David Greene, age 45, of 5010 Celia Creek Road in Lenoir was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He was also served with multiple outstanding Warrants for Arrest from Burke County for fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for blue light and siren, speeding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and parole violation. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $405,000 secured bond. His first appearance is set for April 18th, 2022, in District Court in Lenoir.

On April 14, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M. Patrol Deputies attempted to stop Greene’s vehicle. Greene failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit Greene’s vehicle tires were flattened by “Stop Sticks” that were deployed by Deputies. The vehicle pursuit ended when Greene’s vehicle came to a stop on Connelly Springs Road near Orchard Drive. A search of the Greene’s vehicle was conducted, and Deputies located approximately 616 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. Deputies also seized approximately $12,000 in cash. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $92,400 according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating instances where Greene struck another vehicle during the vehicle pursuit and charges are pending. There are also charges expected related the pursuit and weapon located in possession of Greene.

“This was a substantial arrest of a repeat offender and a lot of methamphetamine that won’t be hitting the streets of Caldwell County.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances. A concerned citizen’s information and assistance will be kept confidential. If you have any information concerning illegal drug activity in Caldwell County, please contact the:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit at 828-757-1178.

Lenoir Police Department’s Narcotics Division at 828-757-2145.

Hudson Police Department at 828-728-5021.

Granite Falls Police Department at 828-396-3358.

Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300

