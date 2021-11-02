Public Input Needed on NCDOT Services

RALEIGH, NC (November 1, 2021) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is again asking the public for feedback on how the agency is performing and ways it can improve its customer service.

Now in its sixth year, NCDOT’s survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the link is mobile-friendly.

Participation can help the department identify ways to make North Carolina transportation services safer, more efficient and customer focused.

Administered by North Carolina State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education, the survey is grouped into eight core transportation services: motor vehicle transportation (highway), bicycle, pedestrian, transit (local bus), passenger rail, ferry, general aviation and the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The N.C. General Assembly requires the survey and results be used to measure NCDOT’s customer service performance across the department.

Survey responses must be received by the end of November. The results will be available to the public on the agency’s website, www.ncdot.gov, by March 2021.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!