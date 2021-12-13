Public Health Alert: Infection

LENOIR, NC (December 13, 2021) — The State of North Carolina has notified Caldwell County about a confirmed case of Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA), a type of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria. This marks the 16th case in the nation of this type of infection, which is most often spread by direct person-to-person contact.

This incident is isolated, and the individual diagnosed with the infection is being treated, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals who came in close contact with the patient have been notified and are being tested.

“We are working closely with UNC Caldwell, skilled nursing facilities, the State of North Carolina, and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Anna Martin, Caldwell County Public Health Director.”

