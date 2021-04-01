Prescribed burn planned on the Grandfather Ranger District to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health

Nebo, NC, April 1, 2021— The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn on the Grandfather Ranger District in Burke county on Saturday April 3, to reduce the risk of wildfires. This burn is in the Old Way Ridge unit located directly south of the tri-county junction of Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties.

For firefighter and visitor safety Raven Cliff Road, FSR 197, and the Greentown short-cut trail, TR 268A, will be temporarily closed beginning Friday April 2. Please see the attached map for the burn location.

All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Habitat for a variety of wildlife species can be improved through carefully planned and executed prescribed burns. Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife including important game animals such as deer and wild turkey.

Prescribed burning is an important and versatile forest management tool that can mimic natural fire disturbances and reduce underbrush and flammable vegetation, which is key to limiting wildfire risk.

For prescribed burn updates follow the National Forests in North Carolina on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nfsnc or Twitter at twitter.com/NFsNCarolina.

Updates will be posted on our website at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nfsnc/alerts-notices.